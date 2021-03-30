Global Solar Water Heather Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Water Heather in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market 2019 (%)

The global Solar Water Heather market was valued at 9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Solar Water Heather market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Water Heather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solar Water Heather production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pressurized Solar Water Heater

Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rheem

Sangle Solar

Helioakmi S.A.

Himin Solar Energy

Sunrain

Jiaxing Jinyi

Sole S.A.

HITEK

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Water Heather Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Water Heather Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Solar Water Heather Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Water Heather Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Solar Water Heather Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Water Heather Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pressurized Solar Water Heater

4.1.3 Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Rheem

6.1.1 Rheem Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Rheem Business Overview

6.1.3 Rheem Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Rheem Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Rheem Key News

6.2 Sangle Solar

6.2.1 Sangle Solar Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sangle Solar Business Overview

6.2.3 Sangle Solar Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sangle Solar Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sangle Solar Key News

6.3 Helioakmi S.A.

6.3.1 Helioakmi S.A. Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Helioakmi S.A. Business Overview

6.3.3 Helioakmi S.A. Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Helioakmi S.A. Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Helioakmi S.A. Key News

6.4 Himin Solar Energy

6.4.1 Himin Solar Energy Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Himin Solar Energy Business Overview

6.4.3 Himin Solar Energy Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Himin Solar Energy Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Himin Solar Energy Key News

6.5 Sunrain

6.5.1 Sunrain Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sunrain Business Overview

6.5.3 Sunrain Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sunrain Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sunrain Key News

6.6 Jiaxing Jinyi

6.6.1 Jiaxing Jinyi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jiaxing Jinyi Business Overview

6.6.3 Jiaxing Jinyi Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Jiaxing Jinyi Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Jiaxing Jinyi Key News

6.7 Sole S.A.

6.6.1 Sole S.A. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sole S.A. Business Overview

6.6.3 Sole S.A. Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sole S.A. Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sole S.A. Key News

6.8 HITEK

6.8.1 HITEK Corporate Summary

6.8.2 HITEK Business Overview

6.8.3 HITEK Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 HITEK Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 HITEK Key News

6.9 Sunpower Solar

6.9.1 Sunpower Solar Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sunpower Solar Business Overview

6.9.3 Sunpower Solar Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sunpower Solar Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sunpower Solar Key News

7 Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Solar Water Heather Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Solar Water Heather Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Solar Water Heather Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Solar Water Heather Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Solar Water Heather Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Solar Water Heather in Southeast Asia

Table 2. Top Players in Southeast Asia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. Southeast Asia Solar Water Heather Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Solar Water Heather Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Southeast Asia Manufacturers Solar Water Heather Product Type

Table 9. List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Solar Water Heather Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Water Heather Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Solar Water Heather Revenue in Southeast Asia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Solar Water Heather Revenue in Southeast Asia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Solar Water Heather Sales in Southeast Asia (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Solar Water Heather Sales in Southeast Asia (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Solar Water Heather Revenue in Southeast Asia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Solar Water Heather Revenue in Southeast Asia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Solar Water Heather Sales in Southeast Asia, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Solar Water Heather Sales in Southeast Asia, (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 19. Rheem Corporate Summary

Table 20. Rheem Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 21. Rheem Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Sangle Solar Corporate Summary

Table 23. Sangle Solar Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 24. Sangle Solar Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Helioakmi S.A. Corporate Summary

Table 26. Helioakmi S.A. Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 27. Helioakmi S.A. Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Himin Solar Energy Corporate Summary

Table 29. Himin Solar Energy Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 30. Himin Solar Energy Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Sunrain Corporate Summary

Table 32. Sunrain Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 33. Sunrain Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Jiaxing Jinyi Corporate Summary

Table 35. Jiaxing Jinyi Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 36. Jiaxing Jinyi Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Sole S.A. Corporate Summary

Table 38. Sole S.A. Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 39. Sole S.A. Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. HITEK Corporate Summary

Table 41. HITEK Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

Table 42. HITEK Solar Water Heather Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Sunpower Solar Corporate Summary

Table 44. Sunpower Solar Solar Water Heather Product Offerings

