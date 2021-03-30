Global Solar Water Heather Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Water Heather in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Thailand Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Solar Water Heather Market 2019 (%)

The global Solar Water Heather market was valued at 9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Solar Water Heather market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Water Heather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solar Water Heather production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pressurized Solar Water Heater

Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rheem

Sangle Solar

Helioakmi S.A.

Himin Solar Energy

Sunrain

Jiaxing Jinyi

Sole S.A.

HITEK

