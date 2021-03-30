Global Solar Water Heather Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

All news

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Water Heather in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Thailand Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Solar Water Heather Market 2019 (%)

The global Solar Water Heather market was valued at 9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Solar Water Heather market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Water Heather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solar Water Heather production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Solar Water Heather Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Pressurized Solar Water Heater
Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Use
Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)
Total Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rheem
Sangle Solar
Helioakmi S.A.
Himin Solar Energy
Sunrain
Jiaxing Jinyi
Sole S.A.
HITEK

 

