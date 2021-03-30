Global Solar Water Heather Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Water Heather in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Vietnam Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market 2019 (%)

The global Solar Water Heather market was valued at 9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Solar Water Heather market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Water Heather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solar Water Heather production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pressurized Solar Water Heater

Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rheem

Sangle Solar

Helioakmi S.A.

Himin Solar Energy

Sunrain

Jiaxing Jinyi

Sole S.A.

HITEK

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Solar Water Heather Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Water Heather Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Solar Water Heather Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Water Heather Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Solar Water Heather Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Water Heather Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Solar Water Heather Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Water Heather Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pressurized Solar Water Heater

4.1.3 Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Solar Water Heather Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Rheem

6.1.1 Rheem Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Rheem Business Overview

6.1.3 Rheem Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Rheem Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Rheem Key News

6.2 Sangle Solar

6.2.1 Sangle Solar Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sangle Solar Business Overview

6.2.3 Sangle Solar Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sangle Solar Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sangle Solar Key News

6.3 Helioakmi S.A.

6.3.1 Helioakmi S.A. Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Helioakmi S.A. Business Overview

6.3.3 Helioakmi S.A. Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Helioakmi S.A. Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Helioakmi S.A. Key News

6.4 Himin Solar Energy

6.4.1 Himin Solar Energy Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Himin Solar Energy Business Overview

6.4.3 Himin Solar Energy Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Himin Solar Energy Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Himin Solar Energy Key News

6.5 Sunrain

6.5.1 Sunrain Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sunrain Business Overview

6.5.3 Sunrain Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sunrain Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sunrain Key News

6.6 Jiaxing Jinyi

6.6.1 Jiaxing Jinyi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jiaxing Jinyi Business Overview

6.6.3 Jiaxing Jinyi Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Jiaxing Jinyi Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Jiaxing Jinyi Key News

6.7 Sole S.A.

6.6.1 Sole S.A. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sole S.A. Business Overview

6.6.3 Sole S.A. Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sole S.A. Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sole S.A. Key News

6.8 HITEK

6.8.1 HITEK Corporate Summary

6.8.2 HITEK Business Overview

6.8.3 HITEK Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 HITEK Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 HITEK Key News

6.9 Sunpower Solar

6.9.1 Sunpower Solar Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sunpower Solar Business Overview

6.9.3 Sunpower Solar Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sunpower Solar Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sunpower Solar Key News

7 Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Solar Water Heather Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Solar Water Heather Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Solar Water Heather Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Solar Water Heather Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Solar Water Heather Source of Imports

….….Continued

