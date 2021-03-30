All news

Global Solid State Batteries Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chemical energy storage, including lead acid batteries, nickel system batteries, and lithium ion batteries (LiBs), is considered to be the most promising energy storage technology for industrialization. Among these, LiBs have many advantages such as light weight, high energy density, high power density, and long life, and they are overwhelmingly preferred by designers for use in portable electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops. However, overcharging or short-circuiting can lead to high temperature and result in fire or explosion due to the presence of flammable organic electrolytes. Fires and explosions of LiBs have been reported throughout the world. The developments of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage devices for new kinds of power stations greatly expand the market for LiBs, meanwhile, stricter safety requirements apply to LiBs. Since large numbers of LiBs are packed together in EVs or power stations, fire or explosion in an LiB could be disastrous. Safety has become the main obstacle for the wide application of LiBs. To meet this issue, solid state batteries have entered the field.

A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Solid state batteries have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In solid state batteries, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of solid state batteries is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid State Batteries in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (KW)
Indonesia Solid State Batteries Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (KW)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market 2019 (%)
The global Solid State Batteries market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Solid State Batteries market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solid State Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solid State Batteries production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (KW)
Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polymer-Based Solid State Batteries
Solid State Batteries with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (KW)
Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Electric Vehicle
Aerospace
others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (KW)
Total Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BMW
Hyundai
Dyson
Apple
CATL
Bolloré
Toyota
Panasonic
Jiawei
Bosch
Quantum Scape
Ilika
Excellatron Solid State
Cymbet
Solid Power
Mitsui Kinzoku
Samsung
ProLogium

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid State Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Solid State Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid State Batteries Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Solid State Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Solid State Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid State Batteries Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Solid State Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State Batteries Players in Indonesia
3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Solid State Batteries Companies
3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State Batteries Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polymer-Based Solid State Batteries
4.1.3 Solid State Batteries with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes
4.2 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Consumer Electronics
5.1.3 Electric Vehicle
5.1.4 Aerospace
5.1.5 others
5.2 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Indonesia Solid State Batteries Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

…continued

