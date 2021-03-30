Global Spandrel Glass Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.

Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion.

Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-forgings-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spandrel Glass in France, including the following market information:

France Spandrel Glass Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Spandrel Glass Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

France Spandrel Glass Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in France Spandrel Glass Market 2019 (%)

The global Spandrel Glass market was valued at 2197.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2553.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Spandrel Glass market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-exhaust-sensor-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spandrel Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Spandrel Glass production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Spandrel Glass Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

France Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

Others

France Spandrel Glass Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

France Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Public Building

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transmembrane-prolyl-4-hydroxylase-professional-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total France Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Asahi Glass Co.

NSG Group

Guardian Glass,LLC

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Vitrum Glass Group

Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

J.E. Berkowitz

Padiham Glass Ltd

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spandrel Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Spandrel Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Spandrel Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 France Spandrel Glass Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Spandrel Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Spandrel Glass Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spandrel Glass Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Spandrel Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Spandrel Glass Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Spandrel Glass Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Spandrel Glass Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spandrel Glass Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Spandrel Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandrel Glass Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Spandrel Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandrel Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

4.1.3 Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Spandrel Glass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial Building

5.1.3 Residential Building

5.1.4 Public Building

5.2 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Spandrel Glass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Asahi Glass Co.

6.1.1 Asahi Glass Co. Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Asahi Glass Co. Business Overview

6.1.3 Asahi Glass Co. Spandrel Glass Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Asahi Glass Co. Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Asahi Glass Co. Key News

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105