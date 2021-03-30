Global Spandrel Glass Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.

Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion.

Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spandrel Glass in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

South Korea Spandrel Glass Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Spandrel Glass Market 2019 (%)

The global Spandrel Glass market was valued at 2197.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2553.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Spandrel Glass market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spandrel Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Spandrel Glass production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Spandrel Glass Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

Others

South Korea Spandrel Glass Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Public Building

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Asahi Glass Co.

NSG Group

Guardian Glass,LLC

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Vitrum Glass Group

Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

J.E. Berkowitz

Padiham Glass Ltd

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spandrel Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Spandrel Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spandrel Glass Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Spandrel Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Spandrel Glass Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spandrel Glass Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Spandrel Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandrel Glass Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Spandrel Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandrel Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

4.1.3 Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Spandrel Glass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial Building

5.1.3 Residential Building

5.1.4 Public Building

5.2 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Spandrel Glass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Asahi Glass Co.

6.1.1 Asahi Glass Co. Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Asahi Glass Co. Business Overview

6.1.3 Asahi Glass Co. Spandrel Glass Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Asahi Glass Co. Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Asahi Glass Co. Key News

6.2 NSG Group

6.2.1 NSG Group Corporate Summary

6.2.2 NSG Group Business Overview

6.2.3 NSG Group Spandrel Glass Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 NSG Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 NSG Group Key News

6.3 Guardian Glass,LLC

6.3.1 Guardian Glass,LLC Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Guardian Glass,LLC Business Overview

6.3.3 Guardian Glass,LLC Spandrel Glass Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Guardian Glass,LLC Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Guardian Glass,LLC Key News

6.4 Saint-Gobain

6.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

6.4.3 Saint-Gobain Spandrel Glass Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Saint-Gobain Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Saint-Gobain Key News

6.5 Taiwan Glass

6.5.1 Taiwan Glass Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Taiwan Glass Business Overview

6.5.3 Taiwan Glass Spandrel Glass Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Taiwan Glass Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Taiwan Glass Key News

6.6 Viracon

6.6.1 Viracon Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Viracon Business Overview

6.6.3 Viracon Spandrel Glass Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Viracon Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Viracon Key News

6.7 Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

6.6.1 Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions Business Overview

….continued

