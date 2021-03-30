Global Specialty Fats Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Fats in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Specialty Fats Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Specialty Fats Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Specialty Fats Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Specialty Fats Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Specialty Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Specialty Fats production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Specialty Fats Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cocoa Butter Equivalents

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Others

South Korea Specialty Fats Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Restaurant

Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AAK AB

Mewah

Cargill

Wilmar

IOI

Fuji Oil

Musim Mas

Apical

ISF

PT SMART

Bunge

Liberty Oil Mills

3F Industries

Olenex

Oleo-Fats

IFFCO

Goodhope

Puratos

Lam Soon

Hain Celestial

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Fats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Specialty Fats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Specialty Fats Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Specialty Fats Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Specialty Fats Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Fats Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Specialty Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Specialty Fats Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Specialty Fats Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Fats Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Specialty Fats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Fats Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Specialty Fats Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Fats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cocoa Butter Equivalents

4.1.3 Cocoa Butter Substitutes

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Specialty Fats Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Restaurant

5.1.4 Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Specialty Fats Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 AAK AB

6.1.1 AAK AB Corporate Summary

6.1.2 AAK AB Business Overview

6.1.3 AAK AB Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 AAK AB Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 AAK AB Key News

6.2 Mewah

6.2.1 Mewah Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Mewah Business Overview

6.2.3 Mewah Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Mewah Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Mewah Key News

6.3 Cargill

6.3.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.3.3 Cargill Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cargill Key News

6.4 Wilmar

6.4.1 Wilmar Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Wilmar Business Overview

6.4.3 Wilmar Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Wilmar Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Wilmar Key News

6.5 IOI

6.5.1 IOI Corporate Summary

6.5.2 IOI Business Overview

6.5.3 IOI Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 IOI Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 IOI Key News

6.6 Fuji Oil

6.6.1 Fuji Oil Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Fuji Oil Business Overview

6.6.3 Fuji Oil Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Fuji Oil Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Fuji Oil Key News

6.7 Musim Mas

6.6.1 Musim Mas Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Musim Mas Business Overview

6.6.3 Musim Mas Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Musim Mas Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Musim Mas Key News

6.8 Apical

6.8.1 Apical Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Apical Business Overview

6.8.3 Apical Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Apical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Apical Key News

6.9 ISF

6.9.1 ISF Corporate Summary

6.9.2 ISF Business Overview

6.9.3 ISF Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 ISF Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 ISF Key News

6.10 PT SMART

6.10.1 PT SMART Corporate Summary

6.10.2 PT SMART Business Overview

6.10.3 PT SMART Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

