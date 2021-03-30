Global Specialty Fats Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Fats in China, including the following market information:

China Specialty Fats Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Specialty Fats Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Specialty Fats Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Specialty Fats Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Specialty Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Specialty Fats production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Specialty Fats Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cocoa Butter Equivalents

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Others

China Specialty Fats Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Restaurant

Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AAK AB

Mewah

Cargill

Wilmar

IOI

Fuji Oil

Musim Mas

Apical

ISF

PT SMART

Bunge

Liberty Oil Mills

3F Industries

Olenex

Oleo-Fats

IFFCO

Goodhope

Puratos

Lam Soon

Hain Celestial

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Fats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Specialty Fats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Specialty Fats Overall Market Size

2.1 China Specialty Fats Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Specialty Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Specialty Fats Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Fats Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Specialty Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Specialty Fats Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Specialty Fats Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Specialty Fats Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Fats Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Specialty Fats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Fats Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Specialty Fats Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Fats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Specialty Fats Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cocoa Butter Equivalents

4.1.3 Cocoa Butter Substitutes

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – China Specialty Fats Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Specialty Fats Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Specialty Fats Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Specialty Fats Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Specialty Fats Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Specialty Fats Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Specialty Fats Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Specialty Fats Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Specialty Fats Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Specialty Fats Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Restaurant

5.1.4 Industry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – China Specialty Fats Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Specialty Fats Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Specialty Fats Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Specialty Fats Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Specialty Fats Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Specialty Fats Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Specialty Fats Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Specialty Fats Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Specialty Fats Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 AAK AB

6.1.1 AAK AB Corporate Summary

6.1.2 AAK AB Business Overview

6.1.3 AAK AB Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 AAK AB Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 AAK AB Key News

6.2 Mewah

6.2.1 Mewah Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Mewah Business Overview

6.2.3 Mewah Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Mewah Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Mewah Key News

6.3 Cargill

6.3.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.3.3 Cargill Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cargill Key News

6.4 Wilmar

6.4.1 Wilmar Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Wilmar Business Overview

6.4.3 Wilmar Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Wilmar Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Wilmar Key News

6.5 IOI

6.5.1 IOI Corporate Summary

6.5.2 IOI Business Overview

6.5.3 IOI Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 IOI Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 IOI Key News

6.6 Fuji Oil

6.6.1 Fuji Oil Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Fuji Oil Business Overview

6.6.3 Fuji Oil Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Fuji Oil Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Fuji Oil Key News

6.7 Musim Mas

6.6.1 Musim Mas Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Musim Mas Business Overview

6.6.3 Musim Mas Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Musim Mas Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Musim Mas Key News

6.8 Apical

6.8.1 Apical Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Apical Business Overview

6.8.3 Apical Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Apical Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Apical Key News

6.9 ISF

6.9.1 ISF Corporate Summary

6.9.2 ISF Business Overview

6.9.3 ISF Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 ISF Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 ISF Key News

6.10 PT SMART

6.10.1 PT SMART Corporate Summary

6.10.2 PT SMART Business Overview

6.10.3 PT SMART Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 PT SMART Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 PT SMART Key News

6.11 Bunge

6.11.1 Bunge Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Bunge Specialty Fats Business Overview

6.11.3 Bunge Specialty Fats Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Bunge Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Bunge Key News

6.12 Liberty Oil Mills

6.12.1 Liberty Oil Mills Corporate Summary

….….Continued

