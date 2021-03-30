All news

Global Sports ApparelsMarket Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Apparels in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Sports Apparels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Sports Apparels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Malaysia Sports Apparels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Sports Apparels Market 2019 (%)

 

3The global Sports Apparels market was valued at 257670 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 308380 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Sports Apparels market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Apparels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sports Apparels production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Sports Apparels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Malaysia Sports Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Shirt
Coat
Pants
Skirts
Others

 

Malaysia Sports Apparels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Malaysia Sports Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sports Apparels Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sports Apparels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Sports Apparels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Malaysia Sports Apparels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Nike

Adidas
Under Armour
Puma
VF
Anta
Gap
Columbia Sports Apparels
Lululemon Athletica
LiNing
Amer Sports
ASICS
Hanesbrands
PEAK

 TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports Apparels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Sports Apparels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

