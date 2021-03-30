Global Submersible Motors Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A submersible pump, also called an electric submersible pump, is a pump that can be fully submerged in water. The motor is hermetically sealed and close-coupled to the body of the pump.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submersible Motors in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Submersible Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Submersible Motors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Submersible Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Submersible Motors production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Submersible Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Phase

Three Phase

Vietnam Submersible Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Flowserve

Faradyne Motors

Andritz Group

General Electric

Shakti Pumps

Pedrollo

Sumoto

Lubi Pumps

Baldor Electric

Hitachi

Ingeteam

Caprari

Aote Pump

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Submersible Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Submersible Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Submersible Motors Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Submersible Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Submersible Motors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Submersible Motors Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Submersible Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Submersible Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Phase

4.1.3 Three Phase

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Agricultural

5.1.4 Residential

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Franklin Electric

6.1.1 Franklin Electric Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Franklin Electric Business Overview

6.1.3 Franklin Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Franklin Electric Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Franklin Electric Key News

6.2 Grundfos

6.2.1 Grundfos Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Grundfos Business Overview

6.2.3 Grundfos Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Grundfos Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Grundfos Key News

6.3 Flowserve

6.3.1 Flowserve Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Flowserve Business Overview

6.3.3 Flowserve Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Flowserve Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Flowserve Key News

6.4 Faradyne Motors

6.4.1 Faradyne Motors Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Faradyne Motors Business Overview

6.4.3 Faradyne Motors Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Faradyne Motors Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Faradyne Motors Key News

6.5 Andritz Group

6.5.1 Andritz Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Andritz Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Andritz Group Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Andritz Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Andritz Group Key News

6.6 General Electric

6.6.1 General Electric Corporate Summary

6.6.2 General Electric Business Overview

6.6.3 General Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 General Electric Key News

6.7 Shakti Pumps

6.6.1 Shakti Pumps Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shakti Pumps Business Overview

6.6.3 Shakti Pumps Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shakti Pumps Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shakti Pumps Key News

6.8 Pedrollo

6.8.1 Pedrollo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Pedrollo Business Overview

6.8.3 Pedrollo Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Pedrollo Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Pedrollo Key News

6.9 Sumoto

6.9.1 Sumoto Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sumoto Business Overview

6.9.3 Sumoto Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sumoto Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sumoto Key News

6.10 Lubi Pumps

6.10.1 Lubi Pumps Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Lubi Pumps Business Overview

6.10.3 Lubi Pumps Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Lubi Pumps Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Lubi Pumps Key News

6.11 Baldor Electric

6.11.1 Baldor Electric Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Baldor Electric Submersible Motors Business Overview

6.11.3 Baldor Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Baldor Electric Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Baldor Electric Key News

6.12 Hitachi

6.12.1 Hitachi Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hitachi Submersible Motors Business Overview

6.12.3 Hitachi Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hitachi Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hitachi Key News

6.13 Ingeteam

6.13.1 Ingeteam Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Ingeteam Submersible Motors Business Overview

….….Continued

