Global Submersible Motors Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A submersible pump, also called an electric submersible pump, is a pump that can be fully submerged in water. The motor is hermetically sealed and close-coupled to the body of the pump.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submersible Motors in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Submersible Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Submersible Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Submersible Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Submersible Motors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Submersible Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Submersible Motors production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Submersible Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Phase

Three Phase

Italy Submersible Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Flowserve

Faradyne Motors

Andritz Group

General Electric

Shakti Pumps

Pedrollo

Sumoto

Lubi Pumps

Baldor Electric

Hitachi

Ingeteam

Caprari

Aote Pump

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Submersible Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Submersible Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Submersible Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Submersible Motors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Submersible Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Submersible Motors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Submersible Motors Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Submersible Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Submersible Motors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Submersible Motors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Submersible Motors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Submersible Motors Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Submersible Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Submersible Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Phase

4.1.3 Three Phase

4.2 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Agricultural

5.1.4 Residential

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Franklin Electric

6.1.1 Franklin Electric Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Franklin Electric Business Overview

6.1.3 Franklin Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Franklin Electric Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Franklin Electric Key News

6.2 Grundfos

6.2.1 Grundfos Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Grundfos Business Overview

6.2.3 Grundfos Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Grundfos Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Grundfos Key News

6.3 Flowserve

6.3.1 Flowserve Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Flowserve Business Overview

6.3.3 Flowserve Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Flowserve Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Flowserve Key News

6.4 Faradyne Motors

6.4.1 Faradyne Motors Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Faradyne Motors Business Overview

6.4.3 Faradyne Motors Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Faradyne Motors Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Faradyne Motors Key News

6.5 Andritz Group

6.5.1 Andritz Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Andritz Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Andritz Group Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Andritz Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Andritz Group Key News

6.6 General Electric

6.6.1 General Electric Corporate Summary

6.6.2 General Electric Business Overview

6.6.3 General Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 General Electric Key News

6.7 Shakti Pumps

6.6.1 Shakti Pumps Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shakti Pumps Business Overview

6.6.3 Shakti Pumps Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shakti Pumps Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shakti Pumps Key News

6.8 Pedrollo

6.8.1 Pedrollo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Pedrollo Business Overview

6.8.3 Pedrollo Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Pedrollo Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Pedrollo Key News

6.9 Sumoto

6.9.1 Sumoto Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sumoto Business Overview

6.9.3 Sumoto Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sumoto Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sumoto Key News

6.10 Lubi Pumps

6.10.1 Lubi Pumps Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Lubi Pumps Business Overview

6.10.3 Lubi Pumps Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Lubi Pumps Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Lubi Pumps Key News

6.11 Baldor Electric

6.11.1 Baldor Electric Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Baldor Electric Submersible Motors Business Overview

6.11.3 Baldor Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Baldor Electric Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Baldor Electric Key News

6.12 Hitachi

6.12.1 Hitachi Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hitachi Submersible Motors Business Overview

6.12.3 Hitachi Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hitachi Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hitachi Key News

6.13 Ingeteam

6.13.1 Ingeteam Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Ingeteam Submersible Motors Business Overview

6.13.3 Ingeteam Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Ingeteam Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Ingeteam Key News

6.14 Caprari

6.14.1 Caprari Corporate Summary

….….Continued

