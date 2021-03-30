Global Submersible Motors Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

A submersible pump, also called an electric submersible pump, is a pump that can be fully submerged in water. The motor is hermetically sealed and close-coupled to the body of the pump.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submersible Motors in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Submersible Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Submersible Motors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Submersible Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Submersible Motors production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Submersible Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Phase

Three Phase

Indonesia Submersible Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Flowserve

Faradyne Motors

Andritz Group

General Electric

Shakti Pumps

Pedrollo

Sumoto

Lubi Pumps

Baldor Electric

Hitachi

Ingeteam

Caprari

Aote Pump

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Submersible Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Submersible Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Submersible Motors Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Submersible Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Submersible Motors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Submersible Motors Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Submersible Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Submersible Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Single Phase

4.1.3 Three Phase

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Agricultural

5.1.4 Residential

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Submersible Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Franklin Electric

6.1.1 Franklin Electric Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Franklin Electric Business Overview

6.1.3 Franklin Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Franklin Electric Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Franklin Electric Key News

6.2 Grundfos

6.2.1 Grundfos Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Grundfos Business Overview

6.2.3 Grundfos Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Grundfos Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Grundfos Key News

6.3 Flowserve

6.3.1 Flowserve Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Flowserve Business Overview

6.3.3 Flowserve Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Flowserve Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Flowserve Key News

6.4 Faradyne Motors

6.4.1 Faradyne Motors Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Faradyne Motors Business Overview

6.4.3 Faradyne Motors Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Faradyne Motors Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Faradyne Motors Key News

6.5 Andritz Group

6.5.1 Andritz Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Andritz Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Andritz Group Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Andritz Group Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Andritz Group Key News

6.6 General Electric

6.6.1 General Electric Corporate Summary

6.6.2 General Electric Business Overview

6.6.3 General Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 General Electric Key News

6.7 Shakti Pumps

6.6.1 Shakti Pumps Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shakti Pumps Business Overview

6.6.3 Shakti Pumps Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shakti Pumps Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shakti Pumps Key News

6.8 Pedrollo

6.8.1 Pedrollo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Pedrollo Business Overview

6.8.3 Pedrollo Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Pedrollo Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Pedrollo Key News

6.9 Sumoto

6.9.1 Sumoto Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sumoto Business Overview

6.9.3 Sumoto Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sumoto Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sumoto Key News

6.10 Lubi Pumps

6.10.1 Lubi Pumps Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Lubi Pumps Business Overview

6.10.3 Lubi Pumps Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Lubi Pumps Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Lubi Pumps Key News

6.11 Baldor Electric

6.11.1 Baldor Electric Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Baldor Electric Submersible Motors Business Overview

6.11.3 Baldor Electric Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Baldor Electric Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Baldor Electric Key News

6.12 Hitachi

6.12.1 Hitachi Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Hitachi Submersible Motors Business Overview

6.12.3 Hitachi Submersible Motors Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Hitachi Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Hitachi Key News

6.13 Ingeteam

6.13.1 Ingeteam Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Ingeteam Submersible Motors Business Overview

….….Continued

