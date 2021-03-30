Global Synchrophasor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synchrophasor in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-leaf-vegetable-seeds-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-23

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synchrophasor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Synchrophasor production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Synchrophasor

Type II

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ad-insertion-servers-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-18

Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Power Station

Transforming Station

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Synchrophasor Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Synchrophasor Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cupboard-pull-out-basket-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-14

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens Energy

State Grid Corporation of China

Beijing Sifang Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NR Electric

Arbiter Systems

Vizimax

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synchrophasor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synchrophasor Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synchrophasor Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Synchrophasor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synchrophasor Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Synchrophasor Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synchrophasor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Synchrophasor

4.1.3

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Power Station

5.1.3 Transforming Station

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Synchrophasor Sales, 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105