Global Synchrophasor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mung-bean-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synchrophasor in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Synchrophasor Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Synchrophasor Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Brazil Synchrophasor Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Synchrophasor Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synchrophasor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-pv-inverters-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-18

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Synchrophasor production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Synchrophasor Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Brazil Synchrophasor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Synchrophasor

Type II

Brazil Synchrophasor Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Brazil Synchrophasor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Power Station

Transforming Station

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Synchrophasor Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Synchrophasor Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Synchrophasor Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Brazil Synchrophasor Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stainless-steel-lunch-container-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-14

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens Energy

State Grid Corporation of China

Beijing Sifang Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NR Electric

Arbiter Systems

Vizimax

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synchrophasor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Synchrophasor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Synchrophasor Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Synchrophasor Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Synchrophasor Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synchrophasor Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Synchrophasor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Synchrophasor Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Synchrophasor Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synchrophasor Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Synchrophasor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synchrophasor Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Synchrophasor Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synchrophasor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Synchrophasor

4.1.3

4.2 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Synchrophasor Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Power Station

5.1.3 Transforming Station

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Synchrophasor Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ABB

6.1.1 ABB Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ABB Business Overview

6.1.3 ABB Synchrophasor Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ABB Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ABB Key News

6.2 GE Grid Solutions

6.2.1 GE Grid Solutions Corporate Summary

6.2.2 GE Grid Solutions Business Overview

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105