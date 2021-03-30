Global Telehandler Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telehandler in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Telehandler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Telehandler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Telehandler Market 2019 (%)

The global Telehandler market was valued at 4695.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4553 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Telehandler market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Telehandler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telehandler production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Telehandler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Compact Telehandler

High Reach Telehandler

Heavy Lift Telehandler

Vietnam Telehandler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Industry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Telehandler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Telehandler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skjack

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Telehandler Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Telehandler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Telehandler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Telehandler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telehandler Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Telehandler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Telehandler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Telehandler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Telehandler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Telehandler Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Telehandler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Telehandler Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Compact Telehandler

4.1.3 High Reach Telehandler

4.1.4 Heavy Lift Telehandler

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Agriculture

5.1.4 Industry

5.1.5 Mines and Quarries

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 JLG

6.1.1 JLG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 JLG Business Overview

6.1.3 JLG Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 JLG Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 JLG Key News

6.2 JCB

6.2.1 JCB Corporate Summary

6.2.2 JCB Business Overview

6.2.3 JCB Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 JCB Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 JCB Key News

6.3 Caterpillar

6.3.1 Caterpillar Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

6.3.3 Caterpillar Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Caterpillar Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Caterpillar Key News

6.4 Doosan Infracore

6.4.1 Doosan Infracore Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Doosan Infracore Business Overview

6.4.3 Doosan Infracore Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Doosan Infracore Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Doosan Infracore Key News

6.5 CNH

6.5.1 CNH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 CNH Business Overview

6.5.3 CNH Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 CNH Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 CNH Key News

6.6 Manitou

6.6.1 Manitou Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Manitou Business Overview

6.6.3 Manitou Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Manitou Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Manitou Key News

6.7 Terex

6.6.1 Terex Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Terex Business Overview

6.6.3 Terex Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Terex Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Terex Key News

6.8 Merlo

6.8.1 Merlo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Merlo Business Overview

6.8.3 Merlo Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Merlo Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Merlo Key News

6.9 Claas

6.9.1 Claas Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Claas Business Overview

6.9.3 Claas Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Claas Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Claas Key News

6.10 Dieci

6.10.1 Dieci Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dieci Business Overview

6.10.3 Dieci Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dieci Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dieci Key News

6.11 Wacker Neuson

6.11.1 Wacker Neuson Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Business Overview

6.11.3 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Wacker Neuson Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Wacker Neuson Key News

6.12 Liebherr

6.12.1 Liebherr Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Liebherr Telehandler Business Overview

6.12.3 Liebherr Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Liebherr Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Liebherr Key News

6.13 Skjack

6.13.1 Skjack Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Skjack Telehandler Business Overview

6.13.3 Skjack Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Skjack Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Skjack Key News

6.14 Haulotte

6.14.1 Haulotte Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Haulotte Telehandler Business Overview

6.14.3 Haulotte Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Haulotte Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Haulotte Key News

7 Telehandler Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Telehandler Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Telehandler Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Telehandler Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Telehandler Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Telehandler Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Telehandler Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Telehandler Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Telehandler Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Telehandler Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Telehandler Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

….….Continued

