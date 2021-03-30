Global Telehandler Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telehandler in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Telehandler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Telehandler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Telehandler Market 2019 (%)

The global Telehandler market was valued at 4695.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4553 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Telehandler market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Telehandler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telehandler production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Telehandler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Compact Telehandler

High Reach Telehandler

Heavy Lift Telehandler

Malaysia Telehandler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Industry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Telehandler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Telehandler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skjack

