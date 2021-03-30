Global Telehandler Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telehandler in UK, including the following market information:

UK Telehandler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Telehandler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Telehandler Market 2019 (%)

The global Telehandler market was valued at 4695.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4553 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Telehandler market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Telehandler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telehandler production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Telehandler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Compact Telehandler

High Reach Telehandler

Heavy Lift Telehandler

UK Telehandler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Industry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Telehandler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Telehandler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skjack

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Telehandler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Telehandler Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Telehandler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Telehandler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Telehandler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telehandler Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Telehandler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Telehandler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Telehandler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Telehandler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Telehandler Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Telehandler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Telehandler Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Telehandler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Compact Telehandler

4.1.3 High Reach Telehandler

4.1.4 Heavy Lift Telehandler

4.2 By Type – UK Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Telehandler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Agriculture

5.1.4 Industry

5.1.5 Mines and Quarries

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 JLG

6.1.1 JLG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 JLG Business Overview

6.1.3 JLG Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 JLG Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 JLG Key News

6.2 JCB

6.2.1 JCB Corporate Summary

6.2.2 JCB Business Overview

6.2.3 JCB Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 JCB Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 JCB Key News

6.3 Caterpillar

6.3.1 Caterpillar Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

6.3.3 Caterpillar Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Caterpillar Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Caterpillar Key News

6.4 Doosan Infracore

6.4.1 Doosan Infracore Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Doosan Infracore Business Overview

6.4.3 Doosan Infracore Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Doosan Infracore Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Doosan Infracore Key News

6.5 CNH

6.5.1 CNH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 CNH Business Overview

6.5.3 CNH Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 CNH Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 CNH Key News

6.6 Manitou

6.6.1 Manitou Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Manitou Business Overview

6.6.3 Manitou Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Manitou Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Manitou Key News

6.7 Terex

6.6.1 Terex Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Terex Business Overview

6.6.3 Terex Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Terex Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Terex Key News

6.8 Merlo

6.8.1 Merlo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Merlo Business Overview

6.8.3 Merlo Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Merlo Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Merlo Key News

6.9 Claas

6.9.1 Claas Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Claas Business Overview

6.9.3 Claas Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Claas Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Claas Key News

6.10 Dieci

6.10.1 Dieci Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dieci Business Overview

6.10.3 Dieci Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dieci Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dieci Key News

6.11 Wacker Neuson

6.11.1 Wacker Neuson Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Business Overview

6.11.3 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Wacker Neuson Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Wacker Neuson Key News

6.12 Liebherr

6.12.1 Liebherr Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Liebherr Telehandler Business Overview

6.12.3 Liebherr Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Liebherr Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Liebherr Key News

6.13 Skjack

6.13.1 Skjack Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Skjack Telehandler Business Overview

6.13.3 Skjack Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Skjack Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Skjack Key News

6.14 Haulotte

6.14.1 Haulotte Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Haulotte Telehandler Business Overview

6.14.3 Haulotte Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Haulotte Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Haulotte Key News

7 Telehandler Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Telehandler Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Telehandler Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Telehandler Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Telehandler Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Telehandler Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Telehandler Export Market

7.3.2 UK Telehandler Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Telehandler Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Telehandler Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Telehandler Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

