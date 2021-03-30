Global Telehandler Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telehandler in India, including the following market information:

India Telehandler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Telehandler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Telehandler Market 2019 (%)

The global Telehandler market was valued at 4695.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4553 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Telehandler market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Telehandler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telehandler production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Telehandler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Compact Telehandler

High Reach Telehandler

Heavy Lift Telehandler

India Telehandler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Industry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Telehandler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Telehandler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skjack

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Telehandler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Telehandler Overall Market Size

2.1 India Telehandler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Telehandler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Telehandler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telehandler Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Telehandler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Telehandler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Telehandler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Telehandler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Telehandler Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Telehandler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Telehandler Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Telehandler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Compact Telehandler

4.1.3 High Reach Telehandler

4.1.4 Heavy Lift Telehandler

4.2 By Type – India Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Telehandler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Agriculture

5.1.4 Industry

5.1.5 Mines and Quarries

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – India Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 JLG

6.1.1 JLG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 JLG Business Overview

6.1.3 JLG Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 JLG Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 JLG Key News

6.2 JCB

6.2.1 JCB Corporate Summary

6.2.2 JCB Business Overview

6.2.3 JCB Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 JCB Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 JCB Key News

6.3 Caterpillar

6.3.1 Caterpillar Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

6.3.3 Caterpillar Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Caterpillar Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Caterpillar Key News

6.4 Doosan Infracore

6.4.1 Doosan Infracore Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Doosan Infracore Business Overview

6.4.3 Doosan Infracore Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Doosan Infracore Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Doosan Infracore Key News

6.5 CNH

6.5.1 CNH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 CNH Business Overview

6.5.3 CNH Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 CNH Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 CNH Key News

6.6 Manitou

6.6.1 Manitou Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Manitou Business Overview

6.6.3 Manitou Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Manitou Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Manitou Key News

6.7 Terex

6.6.1 Terex Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Terex Business Overview

6.6.3 Terex Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Terex Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Terex Key News

6.8 Merlo

6.8.1 Merlo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Merlo Business Overview

6.8.3 Merlo Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Merlo Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Merlo Key News

6.9 Claas

6.9.1 Claas Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Claas Business Overview

6.9.3 Claas Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Claas Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Claas Key News

6.10 Dieci

6.10.1 Dieci Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dieci Business Overview

6.10.3 Dieci Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dieci Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dieci Key News

6.11 Wacker Neuson

6.11.1 Wacker Neuson Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Business Overview

6.11.3 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Wacker Neuson Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Wacker Neuson Key News

6.12 Liebherr

6.12.1 Liebherr Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Liebherr Telehandler Business Overview

6.12.3 Liebherr Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Liebherr Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Liebherr Key News

6.13 Skjack

6.13.1 Skjack Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Skjack Telehandler Business Overview

6.13.3 Skjack Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Skjack Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Skjack Key News

6.14 Haulotte

6.14.1 Haulotte Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Haulotte Telehandler Business Overview

6.14.3 Haulotte Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Haulotte Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Haulotte Key News

7 Telehandler Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Telehandler Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Telehandler Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Telehandler Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Telehandler Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Telehandler Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Telehandler Export Market

7.3.2 India Telehandler Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Telehandler Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Telehandler Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Telehandler Distributors and Sales Agents in India

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Telehandler in India

Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. India Telehandler Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. India Telehandler Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. India Telehandler Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. India Telehandler Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Telehandler Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. India Manufacturers Telehandler Product Type

Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Telehandler Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Telehandler Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Telehandler Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Telehandler Sales in India (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Telehandler Sales in India (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Telehandler Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Telehandler Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Telehandler Sales in India, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Telehandler Sales in India, (K Units), 2021-2026

….….Continued

