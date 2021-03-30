Global Telehandler Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telehandler in China, including the following market information:

China Telehandler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Telehandler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Telehandler Market 2019 (%)

The global Telehandler market was valued at 4695.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4553 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Telehandler market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Telehandler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telehandler production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Telehandler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Compact Telehandler

High Reach Telehandler

Heavy Lift Telehandler

China Telehandler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Industry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Telehandler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Telehandler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skjack

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Telehandler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Telehandler Overall Market Size

2.1 China Telehandler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Telehandler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Telehandler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telehandler Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Telehandler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Telehandler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Telehandler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Telehandler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Telehandler Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Telehandler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Telehandler Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Telehandler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Compact Telehandler

4.1.3 High Reach Telehandler

4.1.4 Heavy Lift Telehandler

4.2 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Telehandler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Agriculture

5.1.4 Industry

5.1.5 Mines and Quarries

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 JLG

6.1.1 JLG Corporate Summary

6.1.2 JLG Business Overview

6.1.3 JLG Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 JLG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 JLG Key News

6.2 JCB

6.2.1 JCB Corporate Summary

6.2.2 JCB Business Overview

6.2.3 JCB Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 JCB Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 JCB Key News

6.3 Caterpillar

6.3.1 Caterpillar Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

6.3.3 Caterpillar Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Caterpillar Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Caterpillar Key News

6.4 Doosan Infracore

6.4.1 Doosan Infracore Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Doosan Infracore Business Overview

6.4.3 Doosan Infracore Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Doosan Infracore Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Doosan Infracore Key News

6.5 CNH

6.5.1 CNH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 CNH Business Overview

6.5.3 CNH Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 CNH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 CNH Key News

6.6 Manitou

6.6.1 Manitou Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Manitou Business Overview

6.6.3 Manitou Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Manitou Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Manitou Key News

6.7 Terex

6.6.1 Terex Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Terex Business Overview

6.6.3 Terex Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Terex Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Terex Key News

6.8 Merlo

6.8.1 Merlo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Merlo Business Overview

6.8.3 Merlo Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Merlo Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Merlo Key News

6.9 Claas

6.9.1 Claas Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Claas Business Overview

6.9.3 Claas Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Claas Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Claas Key News

6.10 Dieci

6.10.1 Dieci Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dieci Business Overview

6.10.3 Dieci Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dieci Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dieci Key News

6.11 Wacker Neuson

6.11.1 Wacker Neuson Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Business Overview

6.11.3 Wacker Neuson Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Wacker Neuson Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Wacker Neuson Key News

6.12 Liebherr

6.12.1 Liebherr Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Liebherr Telehandler Business Overview

6.12.3 Liebherr Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Liebherr Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Liebherr Key News

6.13 Skjack

6.13.1 Skjack Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Skjack Telehandler Business Overview

6.13.3 Skjack Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Skjack Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Skjack Key News

6.14 Haulotte

6.14.1 Haulotte Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Haulotte Telehandler Business Overview

6.14.3 Haulotte Telehandler Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Haulotte Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Haulotte Key News

7 Telehandler Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Telehandler Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Telehandler Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Telehandler Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Telehandler Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Telehandler Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Telehandler Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Telehandler Export Market

7.3.2 China Telehandler Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Telehandler Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Telehandler Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Telehandler Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Telehandler in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China Telehandler Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China Telehandler Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China Telehandler Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China Telehandler Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Telehandler Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers Telehandler Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 Telehandler Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Telehandler Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Telehandler Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Telehandler Sales in China (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Telehandler Sales in China (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Telehandler Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Telehandler Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Telehandler Sales in China, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Telehandler Sales in China, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. JLG Corporate Summary

Table 20. JLG Telehandler Product Offerings

Table 21. JLG Telehandler Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. JCB Corporate Summary

Table 23. JCB Telehandler Product Offerings

Table 24. JCB Telehandler Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Caterpillar Corporate Summary

….….Continued

