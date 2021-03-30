Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Imaging Scopes in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market 2019 (%)

The global Thermal Imaging Scopes market was valued at 2292.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3456.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. While the Thermal Imaging Scopes market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Imaging Scopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Thermal Imaging Scopes production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Un-Cooled Thermal Imaging

Cryogenically Cooled Thermal Imaging

Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

Hunting

Entertainment

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FLIR Systems

ATN

Meprolight

Sig Sauer

Yukon Advanced Optics

Armasigh

EOTech

Night Optics

Luna Optics

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Imaging Scopes Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Thermal Imaging Scopes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Imaging Scopes Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Un-Cooled Thermal Imaging

4.1.3 Cryogenically Cooled Thermal Imaging

4.2 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Military

5.1.3 Hunting

5.1.4 Entertainment

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 FLIR Systems

6.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporate Summary

6.1.2 FLIR Systems Business Overview

6.1.3 FLIR Systems Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 FLIR Systems Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 FLIR Systems Key News

6.2 ATN

6.2.1 ATN Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ATN Business Overview

6.2.3 ATN Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ATN Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ATN Key News

6.3 Meprolight

6.3.1 Meprolight Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Meprolight Business Overview

6.3.3 Meprolight Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Meprolight Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Meprolight Key News

6.4 Sig Sauer

6.4.1 Sig Sauer Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Sig Sauer Business Overview

6.4.3 Sig Sauer Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sig Sauer Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Sig Sauer Key News

6.5 Yukon Advanced Optics

6.5.1 Yukon Advanced Optics Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yukon Advanced Optics Business Overview

6.5.3 Yukon Advanced Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yukon Advanced Optics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yukon Advanced Optics Key News

6.6 Armasigh

6.6.1 Armasigh Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Armasigh Business Overview

6.6.3 Armasigh Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Armasigh Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Armasigh Key News

6.7 EOTech

6.6.1 EOTech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 EOTech Business Overview

6.6.3 EOTech Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 EOTech Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 EOTech Key News

6.8 Night Optics

6.8.1 Night Optics Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Night Optics Business Overview

6.8.3 Night Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Night Optics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Night Optics Key News

6.9 Luna Optics

6.9.1 Luna Optics Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Luna Optics Business Overview

6.9.3 Luna Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Luna Optics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Luna Optics Key News

6.10 Trijicon Electro Optics

6.10.1 Trijicon Electro Optics Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Trijicon Electro Optics Business Overview

6.10.3 Trijicon Electro Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Trijicon Electro Optics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Trijicon Electro Optics Key News

7 Thermal Imaging Scopes Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Thermal Imaging Scopes Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Thermal Imaging Scopes Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Thermal Imaging Scopes Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Thermal Imaging Scopes Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Thermal Imaging Scopes Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Thermal Imaging Scopes Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Thermal Imaging Scopes Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Imaging Scopes Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Thermal Imaging Scopes in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Thermal Imaging Scopes Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Thermal Imaging Scopes Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. FLIR Systems Corporate Summary

Table 20. FLIR Systems Thermal Imaging Scopes Product Offerings

Table 21. FLIR Systems Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. ATN Corporate Summary

Table 23. ATN Thermal Imaging Scopes Product Offerings

….….Continued

