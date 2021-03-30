Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Imaging Scopes in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market 2019 (%)

The global Thermal Imaging Scopes market was valued at 2292.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3456.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. While the Thermal Imaging Scopes market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Imaging Scopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Thermal Imaging Scopes production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Un-Cooled Thermal Imaging

Cryogenically Cooled Thermal Imaging

Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Military

Hunting

Entertainment

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

FLIR Systems

ATN

Meprolight

Sig Sauer

Yukon Advanced Optics

Armasigh

EOTech

Night Optics

Luna Optics

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.3 Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Imaging Scopes Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Thermal Imaging Scopes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Imaging Scopes Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Imaging Scopes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Un-Cooled Thermal Imaging

4.1.3 Cryogenically Cooled Thermal Imaging

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Military

5.1.3 Hunting

5.1.4 Entertainment

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Thermal Imaging Scopes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 FLIR Systems

6.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporate Summary

6.1.2 FLIR Systems Business Overview

6.1.3 FLIR Systems Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 FLIR Systems Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 FLIR Systems Key News

6.2 ATN

6.2.1 ATN Corporate Summary

6.2.2 ATN Business Overview

6.2.3 ATN Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 ATN Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 ATN Key News

6.3 Meprolight

6.3.1 Meprolight Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Meprolight Business Overview

6.3.3 Meprolight Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Meprolight Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Meprolight Key News

6.4 Sig Sauer

6.4.1 Sig Sauer Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Sig Sauer Business Overview

6.4.3 Sig Sauer Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sig Sauer Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Sig Sauer Key News

6.5 Yukon Advanced Optics

6.5.1 Yukon Advanced Optics Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yukon Advanced Optics Business Overview

6.5.3 Yukon Advanced Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yukon Advanced Optics Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yukon Advanced Optics Key News

6.6 Armasigh

6.6.1 Armasigh Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Armasigh Business Overview

6.6.3 Armasigh Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Armasigh Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Armasigh Key News

6.7 EOTech

6.6.1 EOTech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 EOTech Business Overview

6.6.3 EOTech Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 EOTech Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 EOTech Key News

6.8 Night Optics

6.8.1 Night Optics Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Night Optics Business Overview

6.8.3 Night Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Night Optics Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Night Optics Key News

….….Continued

