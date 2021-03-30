Global Truck Telematics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Telematics in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Truck Telematics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Truck Telematics Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Truck Telematics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Truck Telematics in Malaysia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck Telematics market size in 2020 and the next few years in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Truck Telematics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Malaysia Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Malaysia Truck Telematics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Malaysia Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck Telematics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Truck Telematics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Malaysia Truck Telematics Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Truck Telematics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck Telematics Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Truck Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Telematics Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Malaysia Manufacturers Truck Telematics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Players in Malaysia

3.6.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Truck Telematics Companies

3.6.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Truck Telematics Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plug and Play Telematics

4.1.3 Hardwired Install Telematics

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Truck Telematics Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Light Truck

5.1.3 Heavy Truck

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Trimble

6.1.1 Trimble Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Trimble Business Overview

6.1.3 Trimble Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Trimble Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Trimble Key News

6.2 Wabco

6.2.1 Wabco Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Wabco Business Overview

6.2.3 Wabco Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Wabco Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Wabco Key News

6.3 Continental

6.3.1 Continental Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Continental Business Overview

6.3.3 Continental Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Continental Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Continental Key News

6.4 CalAmp

6.4.1 CalAmp Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CalAmp Business Overview

6.4.3 CalAmp Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CalAmp Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CalAmp Key News

6.5 Delphi

6.5.1 Delphi Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Delphi Business Overview

6.5.3 Delphi Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Delphi Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Delphi Key News

6.6 Bosch

6.6.1 Bosch Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Bosch Business Overview

6.6.3 Bosch Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Bosch Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Bosch Key News

6.7 GEOTAB

6.6.1 GEOTAB Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GEOTAB Business Overview

6.6.3 GEOTAB Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GEOTAB Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 GEOTAB Key News

6.8 Automatic

6.8.1 Automatic Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Automatic Business Overview

6.8.3 Automatic Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Automatic Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Automatic Key News

6.9 Actsoft

6.9.1 Actsoft Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Actsoft Business Overview

6.9.3 Actsoft Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Actsoft Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Actsoft Key News

6.10 Telic

6.10.1 Telic Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Telic Business Overview

6.10.3 Telic Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Telic Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Telic Key News

6.11 Mojio

6.11.1 Mojio Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Mojio Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.11.3 Mojio Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Mojio Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Mojio Key News

6.12 Xirgo Technologies

6.12.1 Xirgo Technologies Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Xirgo Technologies Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.12.3 Xirgo Technologies Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Xirgo Technologies Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Xirgo Technologies Key News

6.13 e6gps

6.13.1 e6gps Corporate Summary

6.13.2 e6gps Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.13.3 e6gps Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 e6gps Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 e6gps Key News

6.14 Hirain Technologies

6.14.1 Hirain Technologies Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Hirain Technologies Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.14.3 Hirain Technologies Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Hirain Technologies Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

….….Continued

