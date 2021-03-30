Global Truck Telematics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Telematics in France, including the following market information:

France Truck Telematics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France Truck Telematics Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Truck Telematics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Truck Telematics in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck Telematics market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Truck Telematics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

France Truck Telematics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck Telematics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France Truck Telematics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France Truck Telematics Overall Market Size

2.1 France Truck Telematics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Truck Telematics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck Telematics Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Truck Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Truck Telematics Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Telematics Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 France Manufacturers Truck Telematics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Players in France

3.6.1 List of France Tier 1 Truck Telematics Companies

3.6.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Truck Telematics Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plug and Play Telematics

4.1.3 Hardwired Install Telematics

4.2 By Type – France Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Truck Telematics Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Light Truck

5.1.3 Heavy Truck

5.2 By Application – France Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Trimble

6.1.1 Trimble Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Trimble Business Overview

6.1.3 Trimble Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Trimble Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Trimble Key News

6.2 Wabco

6.2.1 Wabco Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Wabco Business Overview

6.2.3 Wabco Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Wabco Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Wabco Key News

6.3 Continental

6.3.1 Continental Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Continental Business Overview

6.3.3 Continental Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Continental Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Continental Key News

6.4 CalAmp

6.4.1 CalAmp Corporate Summary

6.4.2 CalAmp Business Overview

6.4.3 CalAmp Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CalAmp Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 CalAmp Key News

6.5 Delphi

6.5.1 Delphi Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Delphi Business Overview

6.5.3 Delphi Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Delphi Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Delphi Key News

6.6 Bosch

6.6.1 Bosch Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Bosch Business Overview

6.6.3 Bosch Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Bosch Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Bosch Key News

6.7 GEOTAB

6.6.1 GEOTAB Corporate Summary

6.6.2 GEOTAB Business Overview

6.6.3 GEOTAB Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GEOTAB Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 GEOTAB Key News

6.8 Automatic

6.8.1 Automatic Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Automatic Business Overview

6.8.3 Automatic Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Automatic Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Automatic Key News

6.9 Actsoft

6.9.1 Actsoft Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Actsoft Business Overview

6.9.3 Actsoft Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Actsoft Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Actsoft Key News

6.10 Telic

6.10.1 Telic Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Telic Business Overview

6.10.3 Telic Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Telic Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Telic Key News

6.11 Mojio

6.11.1 Mojio Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Mojio Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.11.3 Mojio Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Mojio Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Mojio Key News

6.12 Xirgo Technologies

6.12.1 Xirgo Technologies Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Xirgo Technologies Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.12.3 Xirgo Technologies Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Xirgo Technologies Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Xirgo Technologies Key News

6.13 e6gps

6.13.1 e6gps Corporate Summary

6.13.2 e6gps Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.13.3 e6gps Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 e6gps Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.13.5 e6gps Key News

6.14 Hirain Technologies

6.14.1 Hirain Technologies Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Hirain Technologies Truck Telematics Business Overview

6.14.3 Hirain Technologies Truck Telematics Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Hirain Technologies Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Hirain Technologies Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Truck Telematics Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Truck Telematics in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

….….Continued

