Global Wheat Starch Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheat Starch in France, including the following market information:

France Wheat Starch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Wheat Starch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Wheat Starch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Wheat Starch Market 2019 (%)

The global Wheat Starch market was valued at 1067.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1178.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wheat Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wheat Starch production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Wheat Starch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

France Wheat Starch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Papermaking Application

Textile Application

Petroleum Application

Food Application

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Manildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

ADM

J?ckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke

Molinos Juan Semino

Shandong Qufeng

Anhui Ruifuxiang

