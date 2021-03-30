Global Wheat Starch Market in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheat Starch in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Wheat Starch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Wheat Starch Market 2019 (%)

The global Wheat Starch market was valued at 1067.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1178.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bipv-modules-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-18

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wheat Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wheat Starch production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Wheat Starch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heat-shields-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-16

Malaysia Wheat Starch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Papermaking Application

Textile Application

Petroleum Application

Food Application

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rf-energy-transistors-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-12

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Manildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

ADM

J?ckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke

Molinos Juan Semino

Shandong Qufeng

Anhui Ruifuxiang

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wheat Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Wheat Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wheat Starch Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Wheat Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Wheat Starch Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wheat Starch Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Wheat Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheat Starch Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Wheat Starch Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheat Starch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Wheat Starch Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Papermaking Application

5.1.3 Textile Application

5.1.4 Petroleum Application

5.1.5 Food Application

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Wheat Starch Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Manildra

6.1.1 Manildra Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Manildra Business Overview

6.1.3 Manildra Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Manildra Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Manildra Key News

6.2 Tereos

6.2.1 Tereos Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tereos Business Overview

6.2.3 Tereos Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Tereos Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Tereos Key News

6.3 Roquette

6.3.1 Roquette Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Roquette Business Overview

6.3.3 Roquette Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Roquette Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Roquette Key News

6.4 Cargill

6.4.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.4.3 Cargill Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Cargill Key News

6.5 MGP Ingredients

6.5.1 MGP Ingredients Corporate Summary

6.5.2 MGP Ingredients Business Overview

6.5.3 MGP Ingredients Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 MGP Ingredients Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 MGP Ingredients Key News

6.6 ADM

6.6.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ADM Business Overview

6.6.3 ADM Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ADM Key News

6.7 J?ckering-Group

6.6.1 J?ckering-Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 J?ckering-Group Business Overview

6.6.3 J?ckering-Group Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 J?ckering-Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 J?ckering-Group Key News

6.8 Crespel & Deiters

6.8.1 Crespel & Deiters Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Crespel & Deiters Business Overview

6.8.3 Crespel & Deiters Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Crespel & Deiters Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Crespel & Deiters Key News

6.9 Sedamyl

6.9.1 Sedamyl Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sedamyl Business Overview

6.9.3 Sedamyl Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sedamyl Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sedamyl Key News

6.10 Kroener Staerke

6.10.1 Kroener Staerke Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Kroener Staerke Business Overview

6.10.3 Kroener Staerke Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Kroener Staerke Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Kroener Staerke Key News

6.11 Molinos Juan Semino

6.11.1 Molinos Juan Semino Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Molinos Juan Semino Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.11.3 Molinos Juan Semino Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Molinos Juan Semino Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Molinos Juan Semino Key News

6.12 Shandong Qufeng

6.12.1 Shandong Qufeng Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shandong Qufeng Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.12.3 Shandong Qufeng Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shandong Qufeng Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shandong Qufeng Key News

6.13 Anhui Ruifuxiang

6.13.1 Anhui Ruifuxiang Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Anhui Ruifuxiang Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.13.3 Anhui Ruifuxiang Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Anhui Ruifuxiang Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Anhui Ruifuxiang Key News

6.14 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

6.14.1 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.14.3 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Key News

7 Wheat Starch Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Wheat Starch Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia Wheat Starch Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia Wheat Starch Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia Wheat Starch Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers Production Value

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105