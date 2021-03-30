Global Wheat Starch Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheat Starch in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Wheat Starch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Wheat Starch Market 2019 (%)

The global Wheat Starch market was valued at 1067.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1178.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wheat Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wheat Starch production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Wheat Starch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Vietnam Wheat Starch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Papermaking Application

Textile Application

Petroleum Application

Food Application

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Wheat Starch Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Manildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

ADM

J?ckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke

Molinos Juan Semino

Shandong Qufeng

Anhui Ruifuxiang

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wheat Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Wheat Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wheat Starch Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Wheat Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Wheat Starch Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wheat Starch Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Wheat Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheat Starch Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Wheat Starch Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheat Starch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Wheat Starch Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Papermaking Application

5.1.3 Textile Application

5.1.4 Petroleum Application

5.1.5 Food Application

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Wheat Starch Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Manildra

6.1.1 Manildra Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Manildra Business Overview

6.1.3 Manildra Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Manildra Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Manildra Key News

6.2 Tereos

6.2.1 Tereos Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tereos Business Overview

6.2.3 Tereos Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Tereos Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Tereos Key News

6.3 Roquette

6.3.1 Roquette Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Roquette Business Overview

6.3.3 Roquette Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Roquette Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Roquette Key News

6.4 Cargill

6.4.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.4.3 Cargill Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Cargill Key News

6.5 MGP Ingredients

6.5.1 MGP Ingredients Corporate Summary

6.5.2 MGP Ingredients Business Overview

6.5.3 MGP Ingredients Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 MGP Ingredients Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 MGP Ingredients Key News

6.6 ADM

6.6.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ADM Business Overview

6.6.3 ADM Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ADM Key News

6.7 J?ckering-Group

6.6.1 J?ckering-Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 J?ckering-Group Business Overview

6.6.3 J?ckering-Group Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 J?ckering-Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 J?ckering-Group Key News

6.8 Crespel & Deiters

6.8.1 Crespel & Deiters Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Crespel & Deiters Business Overview

6.8.3 Crespel & Deiters Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Crespel & Deiters Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Crespel & Deiters Key News

6.9 Sedamyl

6.9.1 Sedamyl Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sedamyl Business Overview

6.9.3 Sedamyl Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sedamyl Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sedamyl Key News

6.10 Kroener Staerke

6.10.1 Kroener Staerke Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Kroener Staerke Business Overview

6.10.3 Kroener Staerke Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Kroener Staerke Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Kroener Staerke Key News

6.11 Molinos Juan Semino

6.11.1 Molinos Juan Semino Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Molinos Juan Semino Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.11.3 Molinos Juan Semino Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Molinos Juan Semino Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Molinos Juan Semino Key News

6.12 Shandong Qufeng

6.12.1 Shandong Qufeng Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shandong Qufeng Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.12.3 Shandong Qufeng Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shandong Qufeng Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shandong Qufeng Key News

6.13 Anhui Ruifuxiang

6.13.1 Anhui Ruifuxiang Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Anhui Ruifuxiang Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.13.3 Anhui Ruifuxiang Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Anhui Ruifuxiang Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Anhui Ruifuxiang Key News

6.14 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

6.14.1 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Wheat Starch Business Overview

6.14.3 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Wheat Starch Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Key News

7 Wheat Starch Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Wheat Starch Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Wheat Starch Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Wheat Starch Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Wheat Starch Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Wheat Starch Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Wheat Starch Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Wheat Starch Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Wheat Starch Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Wheat Starch Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Wheat Starch Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….. continued

