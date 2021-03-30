Horizontal Belt Filters Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Horizontal Belt Filter is a type of Belt Filter.

The belt filter (sometimes called a belt press filter, or belt filter press) is an industrial machine, used for solid/liquid separation processes, particularly the dewatering of sludges in the chemical industry, mining and water treatment.

Horizontal Belt Filters provide high extraction efficiency, low cake moisture, increased production and reduced operating costs while achieving maximum filtration area in comparison to other filter options. Horizontal belt filters maximize cake purity at minimum specific cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Horizontal Belt Filters in France, including the following market information:

France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

France Horizontal Belt Filters Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in France Horizontal Belt Filters Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Horizontal Belt Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Horizontal Belt Filters production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Horizontal Belt Filters Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

200 sqm belt size

France Horizontal Belt Filters Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Minerals processes

Metallurgical ores

Power wastes

Chemical processing

Food processing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Horizontal Belt Filters Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Horizontal Belt Filters Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Outotec

FLSmidth

Tongxing

Tennova

BHS Sonthofen

Andritz

Compositech

RPA Process

Tsukishima Kikai

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Horizontal Belt Filters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Horizontal Belt Filters Overall Market Size

2.1 France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Horizontal Belt Filters Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Horizontal Belt Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Horizontal Belt Filters Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Horizontal Belt Filters Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Horizontal Belt Filters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horizontal Belt Filters Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Horizontal Belt Filters Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horizontal Belt Filters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 200 sqm belt size

4.2 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Horizontal Belt Filters Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Minerals processes

5.1.3 Metallurgical ores

5.1.4 Power wastes

5.1.5 Chemical processing

5.1.6 Food processing

5.2 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Horizontal Belt Filters Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

..…continued.

