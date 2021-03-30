https://www.expresskeeper.com/2021/03/30/p-hydroxyphenyl-…recast-2020-2026/

All news

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2019 (%)
The global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market was valued at 18 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 25 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:
Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity≥99%
Purity＜99%

Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Esmolol Hydrochloride
Cetraxate Hydrochloride
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical
Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical
Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf
Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies

 

