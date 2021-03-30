Isolated Gate Drivers Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isolated Gate Drivers in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market 2019 (%)

The global Isolated Gate Drivers market was valued at 115.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 136 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Isolated Gate Drivers market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isolated Gate Drivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Isolated Gate Drivers production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Isolated IGBT Gate Driver

Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver

Others

Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Automotive

Enterprise

Telecommunications

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

Silicon Labs

On Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isolated Gate Drivers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Isolated Gate Drivers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

