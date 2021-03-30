All news

Japanese Sake Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Japanese Sake is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from sake rice, also called sakamai.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Japanese Sake in France, including the following market information:
France Japanese Sake Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Japanese Sake Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K L)
France Japanese Sake Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K L)
Top Five Competitors in France Japanese Sake Market 2019 (%)
The global Japanese Sake market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Japanese Sake market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Japanese Sake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Japanese Sake production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Japanese Sake Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K L)
France Japanese Sake Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Ordinary Sake
Junmai
Honjozo
Junmai Ginjo
Ginjo

France Japanese Sake Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K L)
France Japanese Sake Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
20-40 Years Old
40-60 Years Old
Above 60 Years Old

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Japanese Sake Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Japanese Sake Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Japanese Sake Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K L)
Total France Japanese Sake Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dassai
Juyondai
Kubota
Hakkaisan
Kokuryu
Sudohonke
Takara
Gekkeikan
Ozeki
Yaegaki
Otokoyama

TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Japanese Sake Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Japanese Sake Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Japanese Sake Overall Market Size
2.1 France Japanese Sake Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Japanese Sake Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Japanese Sake Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Japanese Sake Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Japanese Sake Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Japanese Sake Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Japanese Sake Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Japanese Sake Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Japanese Sake Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Japanese Sake Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Japanese Sake Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Japanese Sake Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Japanese Sake Companies
….. continued

 

