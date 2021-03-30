Japanese Sake Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Japanese Sake is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from sake rice, also called sakamai.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Japanese Sake in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Japanese Sake Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Japanese Sake Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K L)

Italy Japanese Sake Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K L)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Japanese Sake Market 2019 (%)

The global Japanese Sake market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Japanese Sake market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Japanese Sake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Japanese Sake production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Japanese Sake Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K L)

Italy Japanese Sake Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ordinary Sake

Junmai

Honjozo

Junmai Ginjo

Ginjo

Italy Japanese Sake Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K L)

Italy Japanese Sake Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

20-40 Years Old

40-60 Years Old

Above 60 Years Old

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Japanese Sake Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Japanese Sake Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Japanese Sake Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K L)

Total Italy Japanese Sake Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dassai

Juyondai

Kubota

Hakkaisan

Kokuryu

Sudohonke

Takara

Gekkeikan

Ozeki

Yaegaki

Otokoyam

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Japanese Sake Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Japanese Sake Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Japanese Sake Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Japanese Sake Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Japanese Sake Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Japanese Sake Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Japanese Sake Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Japanese Sake Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Japanese Sake Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Japanese Sake Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Japanese Sake Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Japanese Sake Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Japanese Sake Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Japanese Sake Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Japanese Sake Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Japanese Sake Companies

….. continued

