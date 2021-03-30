Latex Sealant Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. In building construction sealant is sometimes synonymous with caulking and also serve the purposes of blocking dust, sound and heat transmission. Sealants may be weak or strong, flexible or rigid, permanent or temporary. Sealants are not adhesives but some have adhesive qualities and are called adhesive-sealants or structural sealants.

The main difference between adhesives and sealants is that sealants typically have lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives do. When sealants are used between substrates having different thermal coefficients of expansion or differing elongation under stress, they need to have adequate flexibility and elongation. Sealants generally contain inert filler material and are usually formulated with an elastomer to give the required flexibility and elongation. They usually have a paste consistency to allow filling of gaps between substrates. Low shrinkage after application is often required. Many adhesives can be formulated into sealants.

There are mainly two kind of Latex Sealant, including including EVA Sealant and Acrylic Sealant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Latex Sealant in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Latex Sealant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Latex Sealant Market 2019 (%)

The global Latex Sealant market was valued at 555.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Latex Sealant market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Latex Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Latex Sealant production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Latex Sealant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acrylic Latex Sealant

EVA Latex Sealant

Others

Indonesia Latex Sealant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Family House

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Latex Sealant Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Latex Sealant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

3M

ITW

PPG

H.B. Fuller

DowDuPont

Bostik

Sika

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Latex Sealant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Latex Sealant Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Latex Sealant Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Latex Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Latex Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Latex Sealant Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Latex Sealant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Sealant Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Latex Sealant Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Sealant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Acrylic Latex Sealant

4.1.3 EVA Latex Sealant

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Latex Sealant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Commercial Building

5.1.3 Family House

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Latex Sealant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Henkel

6.1.1 Henkel Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Henkel Business Overview

6.1.3 Henkel Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Henkel Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Henkel Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 ITW

6.3.1 ITW Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ITW Business Overview

6.3.3 ITW Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ITW Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ITW Key News

6.4 PPG

6.4.1 PPG Corporate Summary

6.4.2 PPG Business Overview

6.4.3 PPG Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 PPG Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 PPG Key News

6.5 H.B. Fuller

6.5.1 H.B. Fuller Corporate Summary

6.5.2 H.B. Fuller Business Overview

6.5.3 H.B. Fuller Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 H.B. Fuller Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 H.B. Fuller Key News

6.6 DowDuPont

6.6.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.6.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.6.3 DowDuPont Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.7 Bostik

6.6.1 Bostik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Bostik Business Overview

6.6.3 Bostik Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bostik Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Bostik Key News

6.8 Sika

6.8.1 Sika Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Sika Business Overview

6.8.3 Sika Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Sika Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Sika Key News

6.9 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

6.9.1 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Corporate Summary

6.9.2 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Business Overview

6.9.3 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Key News

6.10 Premier Building Solutions

6.10.1 Premier Building Solutions Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Premier Building Solutions Business Overview

6.10.3 Premier Building Solutions Latex Sealant Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Premier Building Solutions Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Premier Building Solutions Key News

7 Latex Sealant Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Latex Sealant Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Latex Sealant Production Capacity, 2015-2026

….continued

