Lithopone Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (“zinc white”), and zinc sulfide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithopone in UK, including the following market information:

UK Lithopone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Lithopone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

UK Lithopone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Lithopone Market 2019 (%)

The global Lithopone market was valued at 155.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 173.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Lithopone market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithopone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lithopone production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Lithopone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Lithopone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

B301

B311

Others

UK Lithopone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK Lithopone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paint & Coating

Plastic

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lithopone Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lithopone Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Lithopone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total UK Lithopone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Xiangtan Red Swallow

Paris Horses

Shanghai Yuejiang

Langfang Hengze

Loman Chemical

Hebei Yuhuan

Xiangtan Swallow

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithopone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Lithopone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Lithopone Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Lithopone Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Lithopone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Lithopone Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithopone Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Lithopone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Lithopone Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Lithopone Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Lithopone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithopone Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Lithopone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithopone Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Lithopone Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithopone Companies

…continued

