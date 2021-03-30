Magnesium Citrate Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)

The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Anhydrous Type

Nonahydrate Type

Other

Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Nutrient Supplement

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Jungbunzlauer

Global Calcium

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Penglai Marine

Dongtai Food Ingredients

Yunbo Chemical

Xiyang Chemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Citrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Magnesium Citrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Magnesium Citrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Magnesium Citrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Citrate Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Magnesium Citrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Magnesium Citrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Magnesium Citrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Magnesium Citrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Citrate Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Magnesium Citrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Magnesium Citrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Anhydrous Type

4.1.3 Nonahydrate Type

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Magnesium Citrate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Nutrient Supplement

……Continuned

