Magnesium Citrate Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in France, including the following market information:

France Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)

The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Anhydrous Type

Nonahydrate Type

Other

France Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Nutrient Supplement

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Jungbunzlauer

Global Calcium

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Penglai Marine

Dongtai Food Ingredients

Yunbo Chemical

Xiyang Chemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Citrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Magnesium Citrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Magnesium Citrate Overall Market Size

2.1 France Magnesium Citrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Magnesium Citrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Magnesium Citrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Citrate Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Magnesium Citrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Magnesium Citrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Magnesium Citrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Magnesium Citrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Citrate Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Magnesium Citrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Magnesium Citrate Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Companies

……Continuned

