Magnesium Citrate Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Germany Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)
The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anhydrous Type
Nonahydrate Type
Other

Germany Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nutrient Supplement
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jungbunzlauer
Global Calcium
Gadot Biochemical Industries
Sucroal
Dr. Paul Lohmann
Penglai Marine
Dongtai Food Ingredients
Yunbo Chemical
Xiyang Chemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Citrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Magnesium Citrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Magnesium Citrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Magnesium Citrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Citrate Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Magnesium Citrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Magnesium Citrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Magnesium Citrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Magnesium Citrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Citrate Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Magnesium Citrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Magnesium Citrate Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Anhydrous Type
4.1.3 Nonahydrate Type
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Germany Magnesium Citrate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Germany Magnesium Citrate Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Nutrient Supplement
5.1.3 Food & Beverage Industry
5.1.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.5 Others

……Continuned

 

