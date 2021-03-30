All news

Magnesium Citrate Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
South Korea Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)

The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anhydrous Type
Nonahydrate Type
Other

South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nutrient Supplement
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jungbunzlauer
Global Calcium
Gadot Biochemical Industries
Sucroal
Dr. Paul Lohmann
Penglai Marine
Dongtai Food Ingredients
Yunbo Chemical
Xiyang Chemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Citrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Magnesium Citrate Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Magnesium Citrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Magnesium Citrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Citrate Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Magnesium Citrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Magnesium Citrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Magnesium Citrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Magnesium Citrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Citrate Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Magnesium Citrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Players in South Korea
3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Magnesium Citrate Companies
3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Anhydrous Type
4.1.3 Nonahydrate Type
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – South Korea Magnesium Citrate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview

……Continuned

