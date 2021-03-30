Magnesium Citrate Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)

The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Magnesium Citrate market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Anhydrous Type

Nonahydrate Type

Other

Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Nutrient Supplement

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Jungbunzlauer

Global Calcium

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Penglai Marine

Dongtai Food Ingredients

Yunbo Chemical

Xiyang Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Citrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Citrate Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Magnesium Citrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Citrate Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Magnesium Citrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Magnesium Citrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Companies

…continued

