Magnesium Citrate Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in US, including the following market information:
US Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
US Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in US Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)
The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Magnesium Citrate market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:
US Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anhydrous Type
Nonahydrate Type
Other

US Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nutrient Supplement
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total US Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jungbunzlauer
Global Calcium
Gadot Biochemical Industries
Sucroal
Dr. Paul Lohmann
Penglai Marine
Dongtai Food Ingredients
Yunbo Chemical
Xiyang Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Citrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Magnesium Citrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Magnesium Citrate Overall Market Size
2.1 US Magnesium Citrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Magnesium Citrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Magnesium Citrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Citrate Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Magnesium Citrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Magnesium Citrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Magnesium Citrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Magnesium Citrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Citrate Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Magnesium Citrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Magnesium Citrate Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Companies

 

