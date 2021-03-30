All news

Magnesium Citrate Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)
The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Magnesium Citrate market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anhydrous Type
Nonahydrate Type
Other

Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nutrient Supplement
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jungbunzlauer
Global Calcium
Gadot Biochemical Industries
Sucroal
Dr. Paul Lohmann
Penglai Marine
Dongtai Food Ingredients
Yunbo Chemical
Xiyang Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Citrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Citrate Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Magnesium Citrate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Citrate Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Magnesium Citrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Magnesium Citrate Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Citrate Companies

…continued

