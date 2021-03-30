All news

Maraging Steel Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maraging Steel in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Maraging Steel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Maraging Steel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Brazil Maraging Steel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Maraging Steel Market 2019 (%)
The global Maraging Steel market was valued at 14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Maraging Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Maraging Steel production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Maraging Steel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Brazil Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Grade 200
Grade 250
Grade 300
Grade 350

Brazil Maraging Steel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Brazil Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Aerospace
Hydrospace
Tooling

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Brazil Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hitachi Metals
Universal Stainless
Villares Metals
Dongbei Special Steel Group
NIPPON KOSHUHA
Bao steel
Daido Steel
Aubert & Dural

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Maraging Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Maraging Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Maraging Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Maraging Steel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Maraging Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Maraging Steel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Maraging Steel Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Maraging Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Maraging Steel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Maraging Steel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Maraging Steel Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maraging Steel Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Maraging Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Maraging Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Grade 200
4.1.3 Grade 250
4.1.4 Grade 300
4.1.5 Grade 350
4.2 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Brazil Maraging Steel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Maraging Steel Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Aerospace
5.1.3 Hydrospace

