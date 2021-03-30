Maraging Steel Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maraging Steel in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Maraging Steel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Maraging Steel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Germany Maraging Steel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Maraging Steel Market 2019 (%)

The global Maraging Steel market was valued at 14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Maraging Steel market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Maraging Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Maraging Steel production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Maraging Steel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Germany Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade 300

Grade 350

Germany Maraging Steel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Germany Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Hydrospace

Tooling

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Germany Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

