Maraging Steel Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maraging Steel in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Maraging Steel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Maraging Steel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

South Korea Maraging Steel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Maraging Steel Market 2019 (%)

The global Maraging Steel market was valued at 14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Maraging Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Maraging Steel production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Maraging Steel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

South Korea Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade 300

Grade 350

South Korea Maraging Steel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

South Korea Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Hydrospace

Tooling

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total South Korea Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maraging Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Maraging Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Maraging Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Maraging Steel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Maraging Steel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maraging Steel Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Maraging Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Maraging Steel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Maraging Steel Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maraging Steel Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Maraging Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Maraging Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Grade 200

4.1.3 Grade 250

4.1.4 Grade 300

4.1.5 Grade 350

4.2 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Maraging Steel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Maraging Steel Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Hydrospace

5.1.4 Tooling

5.2 By Application – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Maraging Steel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Maraging Steel Sales & Forecasts

……Continuned

