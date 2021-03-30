Maraging Steel Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maraging Steel in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market 2019 (%)

The global Maraging Steel market was valued at 14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Maraging Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Maraging Steel production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade 300

Grade 350

Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Hydrospace

Tooling

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maraging Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maraging Steel Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maraging Steel Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Maraging Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Maraging Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Grade 200

4.1.3 Grade 250

4.1.4 Grade 300

4.1.5 Grade 350

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Hydrospace

5.1.4 Tooling

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Maraging Steel Revenue, 2015-2020

……Continuned

