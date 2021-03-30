All news

Maraging Steel Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maraging Steel in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Maraging Steel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Maraging Steel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Thailand Maraging Steel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Maraging Steel Market 2019 (%)
The global Maraging Steel market was valued at 14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Maraging Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Maraging Steel production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Maraging Steel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Thailand Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Grade 200
Grade 250
Grade 300
Grade 350

Thailand Maraging Steel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Thailand Maraging Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Aerospace
Hydrospace
Tooling

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Maraging Steel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Thailand Maraging Steel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hitachi Metals
Universal Stainless
Villares Metals
Dongbei Special Steel Group
NIPPON KOSHUHA
Bao steel
Daido Steel
Aubert & Dural

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Maraging Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Maraging Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Maraging Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Maraging Steel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Maraging Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Maraging Steel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Maraging Steel Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Maraging Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Maraging Steel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Maraging Steel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Maraging Steel Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maraging Steel Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Maraging Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Maraging Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maraging Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Grade 200
4.1.3 Grade 250
4.1.4 Grade 300
4.1.5 Grade 350
4.2 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Maraging Steel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Maraging Steel Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Aerospace

……Continuned

