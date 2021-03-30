All news

Micro SD Cards Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Micro SD Card is a type of removable flash memory card used for storing information. SD is an abbreviation of Secure Digital, and microSD cards are sometimes referred to as µSD or uSD. The cards are used mostly in Smartphones. They are also used in newer types of handheld GPS devices, portable media players, digital audio players, expandable USB flash drives, Nintendo DS flashcards, and digital cameras.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro SD Cards in US, including the following market information:
US Micro SD Cards Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Micro SD Cards Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
US Micro SD Cards Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in US Micro SD Cards Market 2019 (%)

 

The global Micro SD Cards market was valued at 5406.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5701.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Micro SD Cards market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro SD Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micro SD Cards production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Micro SD Cards Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
US Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SD (8M-2G)
SDHC (2G-32G)
SDXC (32G-400G)

US Micro SD Cards Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
US Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Smartphone
Tablet PC
Digital Camera
Gaming Consoles
Others

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total US Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
SanDisk
Transcend Information
ADATA Technologies
Panasonic
Kingston Technology
Micron Technology
Sony
Samsung Electronics
Toshiba
PNY Technologies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micro SD Cards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Micro SD Cards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Micro SD Cards Overall Market Size
2.1 US Micro SD Cards Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Micro SD Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Micro SD Cards Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

