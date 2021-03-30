Micronized Rubber Powder Market in Malaysia

Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bioactive-ceramic-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micronized Rubber Powder in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Micronized Rubber Powder market was valued at 43 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 53 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Micronized Rubber Powder market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stretch-wrapping-equipment-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micronized Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micronized Rubber Powder production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

＜75 μm

75-105 μm

105-177 μm

177-400 μm

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sitar-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13

Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lehigh Technologies

Saudi Rubber Products

Entech

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micronized Rubber Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micronized Rubber Powder Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Micronized Rubber Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronized Rubber Powder Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 ＜75 μm

4.1.3 75-105 μm

4.1.4 105-177 μm

4.1.5 177-400 μm

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Micronized Rubber Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105