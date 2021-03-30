All news

Micronized Rubber Powder Market in UK

Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micronized Rubber Powder in UK, including the following market information:
UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
UK Micronized Rubber Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market 2019 (%)
The global Micronized Rubber Powder market was valued at 43 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 53 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Micronized Rubber Powder market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micronized Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micronized Rubber Powder production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
＜75 μm
75-105 μm
105-177 μm
177-400 μm
Others

 

UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Rubber
Plastics
Coatings
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lehigh Technologies
Saudi Rubber Products
Entech

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micronized Rubber Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Micronized Rubber Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Micronized Rubber Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Micronized Rubber Powder Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Micronized Rubber Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Micronized Rubber Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Micronized Rubber Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Micronized Rubber Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronized Rubber Powder Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micronized Rubber Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 ＜75 μm
4.1.3 75-105 μm
4.1.4 105-177 μm
4.1.5 177-400 μm
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – UK Micronized Rubber Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

 

 

