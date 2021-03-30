All news

P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in China, including the following market information:
China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2019 (%)
The global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market was valued at 58 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 70 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-valve-positioner-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on P-hydroxybenzoic Acid production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
LCP Grade

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flat-steel-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-16

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Liquid Crystal Polymer
Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flow-transducer-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ueno Fine Chemicals
San Fu Chemical
Leuna Carboxylation Plant
Zhejiang Shengxiao
Jiangsu Bvco
Suqian 3E

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Line Tape Market 2020 Growth Analysis By Type, Market Share, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts Till 2026

anita_adroit

“The research report provides an in depth analysis about the growth factor and the factors that could hamper the growth of the Global Line Tape Market in the future. Thus reports covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. Report also covers the major trends and opportunities which may influence the growth of […]
All news

Global Automotive RADAR Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

marketresearchfuture

Global Automotive RADAR Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.70% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Automotive RADARs are installed in automobiles to locate the object in the surrounding vehicle. Automotive RADAR usually finds application in the commercial and […]
All news

Gene Synthesis Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

Eric Lee

(United States, New York City)The Gene Synthesis market intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and extensive analyses of the data by taking into consideration the Gene Synthesis market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers, which can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches suited for the contemporary and potential […]