P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2019 (%)

The global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market was valued at 58 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 70 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on P-hydroxybenzoic Acid production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

LCP Grade

Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ueno Fine Chemicals

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Jiangsu Bvco

Suqian 3E

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies

…continued

